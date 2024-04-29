Arrow McLaren Releases Injured David Malukas After Four Missed IndyCar Races

INDIANAPOLIS — In a stunning move, Arrow McLaren has announced they are releasing new driver David Malukas.

Malukas was just signed by the team during the off-season after his stellar performance at Dale Coyne. However, Malukas suffered a broken wrist late in the off-season after his signing in a mountain biking accident. His recovery from that injury has taken longer than expected.

“The past three months have been challenging,” Malukas said in a new release. “I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren and regret that it never materialized.”

Malukas was thought to have been one of the up-and-coming drivers in the NTT IndyCar Series, especially this season in his jump to Arrow McLaren from Coyne. At DCR, Malukas piloted the No. 18 car to five top-ten finishes and 17th in the points standings in 2023.

He was then picked up by Arrow McLaren after the departure of Felix Rosenqvist to Meyer Shank.

After his injury happened, he underwent surgery in February with hopes for recovering in time for this past weekend’s race at Barber Motorsports Park.

“I’ve done everything possible to speed up the rehab process — treatments, physiotherapy, strength training — but my recovery has taken longer than anticipated,” Malukas continued. “Every injury is different, and everybody heals at a different pace. I’ll turn my full attention to getting back to 100 percent and then prove that I am ready and able to compete to win.”

Arrow McLaren turned to Callum Ilott for the season opener at St. Petersburg and the All-Star race at Thermal. They then brought in reigning Formula 2 world champion Theo Pourchaire to drive the No. 6 car at Long Beach and again at Barber.

McLaren has not hinted if either of those drivers or someone else will pilot the No. 6 car for the Sonsio GP on the IMS road course or the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Arrow McLaren is finalizing its driver assignments for the remainder of the 2024 season and will announce confirmations for upcoming races in due course,” the team said.

Arrow McLaren held the option in Malukas’ contract to release him if he missed four races due to injury.