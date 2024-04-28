Listen Live
Local

Are You Ready for READI Funding?

Published on April 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Man hand holding dollar money isolated on white background with clipping path.

Source: Chalermphol Liawsutee / Getty

STATEWIDE--All of Indiana’s 92 counties will be able to use money from the state government to help their local communities due to the Indiana Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative 2.0.

Fifteen regions across Indiana are set to receive a share of $500 million in new economic development grants meant to boost the state’s quality of life, place and opportunity, said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders earlier in April.

State Representative Tim O’Brien of Evansville is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. He says the money will yield nearly $11 billion in overall investments from both public and private sources to help people in his area and many other portions of the state.

“The READI program has proven to be an effective way for local communities to partner up and spur economic development and job growth in the region. I applaud the state and local leaders who worked hard to ensure our region continues to be a top competitor when it comes to attracting people and opportunities,” said O’Brien.

The Southwest Indiana Region which includes Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties will get $45 million in this latest round of grant funding. The central Indiana region which includes Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, and Putnam counties will get $45 million as well. Other areas aren’t getting quite as much as that, but are still getting some money ranging from $10 million to $35 million.

State Representative Peggy Mayfield of Martinsville is also a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. She argues that central Indiana is the fastest growing region in the state.

“We want to maintain this momentum by retaining and attracting talent. Through READI 2.0, we have an opportunity to expand our efforts. Whether it’s addressing housing needs or expanding outdoor recreation opportunities, I look forward to our area benefiting from these investments in the short and long-term,” said Mayfield.

Holcomb started the READI program in 2021. It has yet to be determined whether additional state dollars for READI or similar programming will be approved by legislators in the 2025 budget session or by Indiana’s next governor.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

San Francisco Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024
Sam Fritz

Southwest Stopping Operations at Four Airports, Reducing Flights at Others

Man hand holding dollar money isolated on white background with clipping path.
John Herrick

Are You Ready for READI Funding?

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Editorial Staff

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close