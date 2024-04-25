Listen Live
Sale of Circle Centre Mall Completed

Published on April 25, 2024

Circle Centre Mall

Source: Google Street View / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – The sale of the Circle Centre Mall is complete, confirmed the new owners Wednesday.

Hendricks Commercial Properties Group, based in Wisconsin, announced the deal to buy most of the mall last December. They’re the same company that operates the Bottleworks District on Mass Avenue, and the Ironworks at Keystone.

Hendrick’s says they plan to invest about $600 million over the next decade to turn the mall into “an open air, pedestrian-focused campus that will likely include retail, office space and residential development.”

“Now that the agreement is finalized, the City, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Hendricks will work collaboratively to determine the scope of the redevelopment,” said the announcement Wednesday.

