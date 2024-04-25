Crash on I-69 Kills One Indianapolis Man Thursday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Grant County Thursday morning.

State Police say Darren Davis was heading up I-69 when he rear-ended another car near mile-marker 269. This impact then caused the other car, driven by Michael Cavacini, to hit a semi.

Davis died at the scene. Cavacini and the semi driver, Tondra Pace, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear what led to the crash at this time, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.