Crash on I-69 Kills One Indianapolis Man Thursday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Grant County Thursday morning.
State Police say Darren Davis was heading up I-69 when he rear-ended another car near mile-marker 269. This impact then caused the other car, driven by Michael Cavacini, to hit a semi.
Davis died at the scene. Cavacini and the semi driver, Tondra Pace, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
It is not clear what led to the crash at this time, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Indiana Severe Weather, Everything's on the Table
-
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?
-
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka