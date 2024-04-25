Listen Live
Local

Crash on I-69 Kills One Indianapolis Man Thursday

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Grant County Thursday morning.

State Police say Darren Davis was heading up I-69 when he rear-ended another car near mile-marker 269. This impact then caused the other car, driven by Michael Cavacini, to hit a semi.

Davis died at the scene. Cavacini and the semi driver, Tondra Pace, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear what led to the crash at this time, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Roncalli FB Coach
John Herrick

Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Sascha Nixon

Crash on I-69 Kills One Indianapolis Man Thursday

Drew Garrison Mugshot
John Herrick

Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction

IndyGo bus fire
WISH-TV

Fire on IndyGo Bus, Arrest Made

Police lights
Staff

One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close