Russian Cyber Criminals Claim Responsibility for Attack Tipton Plant

TMU says it refrains from disclosing additional information and remains focused on enhancing cybersecurity measures to prevent future breaches.

Published on April 25, 2024

Close-up of hands writing on laptop

Source: sod tatong / Getty

TIPTON, IND — The wastewater treatment plant in Tipton suffered a cybersecurity attack on Friday, April 19th, nearly a week ago. Tipton Municipal Utilities says the outage caused a minor disruption, and the plant remained operational throughout the incident.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security AgencyCISA is looking into the cyber attack. A group of Russian hackers, the People’s Cyber Army of Russia, claimed they did it on social media.

“I will add that the Plant in question is a Wastewater Treatment Plant.  Some other outlets have indicated a Water (Drinking) Plant, which was not the case,” said Jim Ankrum, General Manager of Tipton Municipal Utilities.

Ankrum says it’s important to clarify that the targeted facility is a Wastewater Treatment Plant, not a Water (Drinking) Plant, as some outlets have reported.

As the investigation progresses, TMU says it refrains from disclosing additional information and remains focused on enhancing cybersecurity measures to prevent future breaches.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages anyone with relevant information to contact CISAMedia@cisa.dhs.gov for further assistance.

