Long Beach Result Piques Pourchaire’s Interest In IndyCar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Theo Pourchaire will be back in the Arrow McLaren No. 6 car this weekend.

The reigning Formula 2 world champion piloted the car at Long Beach making his debut in IndyCar and turned some heads with his performance moving the car from a 22nd starting position to 11th when the race was over. He was the race’s biggest mover.

“I’m happy with my performance and the team’s performance,” Pourchaire said of the weekend. “I still have a lot to learn. In the end, I think I adapted pretty quickly to this championship, to this car, to the team.”

Pourchaire was brought in by Arrow McLaren as the car’s primary driver, David Malukas, is still out recovering from having wrist surgery. Malukas fractured his hand in a mountain biking accident during the off-season, just weeks before the series’ first are at St. Petersburg.

Callum Ilott drove the car at St. Pete and at the non-point race at The Thermal Club.

Pourchaire was elated after the race in Long Beach was over. So much so that the result has him keeping a much more open mind about his future in auto racing. He said he’s always kept an eye on open-wheel racing in America.

“I mean, IndyCar was already on my list last year,” the Frenchman said. “It’s something I always wanted to do. I didn’t have an opportunity to drive. IndyCar is great. Why not coming here full-time in the future? It’s an option.”

Still, Pourchaire has a hunger for success in Europe. As the reigning F2 champion, he is also the reserve F1 driver for the Sauber F1 team.

“I’m only 20 years old. Of course, I’m F2 champion, which is great. I want more,” said Purchaire. “I want to win a few championships. If I can win one day the INDYCAR championship, my dream is also to be an F1 world champion. That’s the dream of everybody.”

Whether he will remain on loan to Arrow McLaren from Sauber after Barber this weekend remains unclear. There is growing concern from those in the McLaren camp that Malukas’ wrist injury may be more serious than originally thought.

AMSP originally planned on having Malukas back in time for Barber at the earliest, but that timeline keeps getting pushed back. This certainly puts Malukas’ status in question for the Month of May as well.

“Arrow McLaren will maintain their evaluation of David’s health and will share updates as appropriate,” read a news release from the team this week.

Arrow McLaren team principal Gavin Ward has said the team continues to support Malukas as he recovers. But, he’s also said that “difficult decisions” are having to be made as they navigate his recovery.