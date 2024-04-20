Listen Live
Local

Noblesville Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting

Noblesville Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting

Published on April 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Caley M Gootee Mugshot

Source: Hamilton County Jail / Hamilton County Jail

 

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. –Noblesville Police Department responded to a suspected road rage incident on Brady Lane in Noblesville Friday.

Officers found Douglas A. Campbell, 42, of Noblesville, suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported by ground ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he was treated and released.

The suspect, Caley M. Gootee, 22 also of Noblesville pointed a firearm at the victim and fired one shot striking the victim in the shoulder after the two were involved in a road rage incident near the intersection of Bolden Road and 146th Street. The incident continued to the Meadows of Shelbourne housing addition. Gootee was detained and transported to the Hamilton County Jail facing several felony charges.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?

Caley M Gootee Mugshot
Wes Woodward

Noblesville Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

2024 WNBA Draft
Editorial Staff

A.I Caitlin Clark Responds

Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close