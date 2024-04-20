Noblesville Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. –Noblesville Police Department responded to a suspected road rage incident on Brady Lane in Noblesville Friday.
Officers found Douglas A. Campbell, 42, of Noblesville, suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported by ground ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he was treated and released.
The suspect, Caley M. Gootee, 22 also of Noblesville pointed a firearm at the victim and fired one shot striking the victim in the shoulder after the two were involved in a road rage incident near the intersection of Bolden Road and 146th Street. The incident continued to the Meadows of Shelbourne housing addition. Gootee was detained and transported to the Hamilton County Jail facing several felony charges.
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
Indiana Severe Weather, Everything's on the Table
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy
-
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?