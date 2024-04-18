Listen Live
Local

FDIC International Happening Now in Indianapolis

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image from FDIC International in Indianapolis

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department / Via Twitter (X)

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have seen more fire trucks than normal in the Circle City this week, as well as crowds of people wearing red or blue shirts, there is a reason for that.

FDIC International is happening now at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. This year’s Fire Department Instructors Conference kicked off Monday and will come to an end Saturday.

The annual conference welcomes first responders from around the country. Here, they can learn the latest techniques from industry professionals, participate in workshops, check out new technologies, and more.

Image from FDIC International in Indianapolis

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department / Via Twitter (X)

According to the FDIC International website, the event is “about the learning and sharing with your peers formally and informally through hallway conversations, developing life-long friendships, and recharging your passion for the industry.”

If you would like to attend, activities will start at 7 a.m. Friday, and at 8 a.m. Saturday. See the complete schedule of events here or register to participate here.

Next year’s conference is scheduled for April 7th through the 12th in Indianapolis, and FDIC 2026 is scheduled for April 20th through the 25th, 2026, also in Indy.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

Image from FDIC International in Indianapolis
Sascha Nixon

FDIC International Happening Now in Indianapolis

GOP Primary Voter Survey on WIBC to get our own study
Nick Cottongim

WIBC GOP Primary Voter Survey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close