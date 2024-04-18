Vinton Elementary Becomes First School to Transition to Four Day School Week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette School Corporation Board of Trustees approved one elementary school in the area to switch to a four-day school week beginning next school year.

Vinton Elementary School will be the first public school in the state of Indiana to adopt the four-day school week. The ruling takes effect in August of 2024. School days will run from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Their school year will last a total of 151 days. Teachers will still have to report to school six Fridays throughout the year for professional development.