Listen Live
Local

Indiana Secretary of State Recognizes 101-Year-Old Hoosier Voter

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Arthur "Don" Morphet Voting

Source: Indiana Secretary of State

CASS COUNTY, Ind.–Arthur “Don” Morphet is 101 years old and lives in Cass County. This year he decided to vote for the upcoming primary in person instead of by absentee ballot.

Cass County Clerk Destry Richey commended Morphet.

“Our team was so honored to be there when Mr. Morphet came in to cast his ballot.  It’s people like him that show the rest of us your vote, every vote does indeed count and is important in each election. From 18 to 101, each Hoosier should get to the polls and let their voice be heard,” said Richey.

It caught the attention of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales. He says Morphet is setting an example for all Hoosiers.

“I want to especially recognize him for fulfilling his civic duty and voting in this year’s Primary Election.  I hope other eligible voters see this incredible example of a Hoosier and an American and follow in his footsteps. Thank you, Mr. Morphet, for making your voice heard with your vote,” Morales said.

To check your registration status, see who is on your ballot, and find your polling location by going here. 

Morphet will turn 102 on May 15th.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

Arthur "Don" Morphet Voting
John Herrick

Indiana Secretary of State Recognizes 101-Year-Old Hoosier Voter

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds

GOP Primary Voter Survey on WIBC to get our own study
Nick Cottongim

WIBC GOP Primary Voter Survey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close