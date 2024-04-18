Listen Live
Firefighters Discover Two Dead Inside Burning Log Cabin

Two cats died in the fire, while other animals escaped safely.

Published on April 18, 2024

Fatal Fire

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

DANVILLE, IND — This morning, firefighters found a man and woman dead in a blazing log cabin. Danville Fire Chief Rick Duncan suspects they were a father and daughter. The fire’s cause is being investigated, and the victim’s names haven’t been disclosed yet.

“When they (fire crews) pulled up, they could see a ball of fire from the street,” says Duncan. “They came up a long driveway. Just a big ball of flames across the porch, and they hit it, knocked it down, and went inside.”

Two cats died in the fire, while other animals escaped safely. Investigators will assess the damage, and the Danville Fire Department will provide support.

“We want our investigators to walk through so they can see what it looked it like in its last stage so they can determine a cause and origin,” he added.

