Arrow McLaren Brings In Theo Pourchaire To Sub For Malukas At Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — David Malukas is still sidelined with a hand injury. He was in a biking accident in which he broke his wrist and required surgery.

Callum Ilott has been the fill-in man for the last two races at St. Petersburg and Thermal for Arrow McLaren, but with Ilott committed to competing in the World Endurance Championship this week in France, McLaren is once again dipping into the talent pool of European drivers.

Theo Pourchaire, who has been coming up in the Formula 1 ladder since 2018 and is the reigning Formula 2 champion, is being brought across the pond by McLaren to race at Long Beach in the No. 6-car.

Pourchaire won the F2 championship last season winning two races and securing 10 podium finishes in 26 races with ART Grand Prix. Pourchaire is also the reserve driver for the Stake F1 team owned by Sauber.

AMSP has still not said when Malukas, who was signed during the off-season and has yet to debut with team, will be back in the cockpit. Initial estimates had said he may be ready for Long Beach, but Pourchaire’s arrival has obviously pushed that timetable back.

Next week the NTT IndyCar Series will be in Alabama. Two weeks later the Month of May begins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.