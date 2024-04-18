Carmel Man Accused Of Sending “Creepy” Messages Wanting Sex From Underage Girls

CARMEL, Ind. — A man in Carmel is in jail accused of trying to solicit underage girls for sex.

Craig Levinson, 52, who is married and is a father, is accused of contacting girls online badgering them for sex, and even offering them drugs and money in exchange.

In court documents, he told investigators that his sex addiction was to blame.

The police found out about his nefarious activity online when his own employer, Repligen Corporation, handed over evidence of “creepy messages” he sent to women across the country from his company computer.

Police began monitoring his computer after those concerns were raised by Repligen. Soon after that Levinson was caught messaging a 16-year-old girl on Facebook.

The court documents say he wrote things like, “I am going show u how to have grown-up sex.” He even offered money: “I will most certainly spoil u and can give you the money upfront,” he wrote.

There were several other instances of interactions he had with underage girls online laid out within the documents.

Levinson was told about the criminal investigation into him by police in January and was arrested not long after. If he’s convicted he faces more than a decade in prison.