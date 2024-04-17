Listen Live
Local

Lawrence Police Still Searching for Missing Man

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Missing Lawrence Man

Source: Lawrence Police Department / Lawrence Police Department

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police are still searching for a man who was last seen Monday, and they say he may need “immediate” medical help.

Nicholas Lockard, 26, was last seen near East 46th Street and North Post Road. Officers believe the man does not have the medication he needs, and he could be in danger.

He is described as a 5’9″, 250-pound white man with short hair, and his last known outfit included glasses, a white t-shirt, black shorts, and red shoes.

If you see him, you are urged not to approach him and risk scaring him. Instead, please call 9-1-1.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

IFD searchers on the White River
Kurt Darling

Search Resuming Today For Two Missing Kayakers In White River Downtown

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close