Listen Live
Local

“SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis

"SPARK on the Circle" Returning to Downtown Indianapolis

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SPARK on the Circle

Source: Indy Downtown, Inc. / Indy Downtown, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — “SPARK on the Circle” is returning to downtown Indianapolis this year. In its second year, the temporary greenspace will also open one month earlier in 2024, running from June 1 through Nov. 3.

Downtown Indy, Inc. says this year’s version will be re-located to the northwest quadrant of Monument Circle, and feature “contemporary seating, synthetic turf, and vending services as well as free weekly programming including live music, arts, culture opportunities, and games,”

The space will offer “expanded programming and hours,” including evening activities, and operate in tandem with the Original Farmers’ Market on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle.

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

IFD searchers on the White River
Kurt Darling

Search Resuming Today For Two Missing Kayakers In White River Downtown

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close