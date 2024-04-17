“SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — “SPARK on the Circle” is returning to downtown Indianapolis this year. In its second year, the temporary greenspace will also open one month earlier in 2024, running from June 1 through Nov. 3.
Downtown Indy, Inc. says this year’s version will be re-located to the northwest quadrant of Monument Circle, and feature “contemporary seating, synthetic turf, and vending services as well as free weekly programming including live music, arts, culture opportunities, and games,”
The space will offer “expanded programming and hours,” including evening activities, and operate in tandem with the Original Farmers’ Market on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle.
