O.J. Simpson’s Famous Getaway Car Is Now Up For Sale

The iconic Ford Bronco that was used in OJ Simpson’s infamous 1994 police chase is up for sale.

Simpson died last week at the age of 76 at his home in Las Vegas after battling prostate cancer. Just days after his death, it has emerged that the current owners of the white Ford Bronco are planning to sell the vehicle.

The current owners of the Ford Bronco say they hope to sell the vehicle for at least $1.5m now that he has died. They also said they had already planned to sell the Ford Bronco this year because it was the 30th anniversary of the chase which took place as police sought to arrest Simpson in connection with the June 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

“Before OJ passed, we had always thought this was going to be the year we were going to sell because it’s the 30th anniversary,” Gilbert told the outlet. “Who knows if we are all going to be around for the 35th or the 40th?”

The infamous slow-speed police chase captured the nation’s attention, with around 95 million Americans tuning in to see Simpson being pursued by the police as he travelled in the white Ford Bronco to his Brentwood mansion.

The vehicle was most recently loaned to the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee, Where it was on display since 2016.