Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

Tony Katz in response to Pittsburgh QB Russell Wilson:

What are you praying for? What exactly is Russell Wilson praying for? Go buy a WNBA team and pay her more.

In addition:

I think the story here is to recognize that the WNBA doesn’t make money. You may want it to, you may hope it does. I hope it does… but it doesn’t… The WNBA works because the NBA wants it to work. That is it. That is not anger, those are facts.

