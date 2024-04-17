Listen Live
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?

Tell Russell Wilson to buy a team and pay them more

Published on April 17, 2024

Tony Katz in response to Pittsburgh QB Russell Wilson:

What are you praying for? What exactly is Russell Wilson praying for? Go buy a WNBA team and pay her more.

In addition:

 I think the story here is to recognize that the WNBA doesn't make money. You may want it to, you may hope it does. I hope it does… but it doesn't… The WNBA works because the NBA wants it to work. That is it. That is not anger, those are facts.

Listen the discussion in full:

