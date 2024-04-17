Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/nfl-star-russell-wilson-calls-wnba-players-get-paid-more-caitlin-clarks-rookie-salary-revealed
Tony Katz in response to Pittsburgh QB Russell Wilson:
What are you praying for? What exactly is Russell Wilson praying for? Go buy a WNBA team and pay her more.
In addition:
I think the story here is to recognize that the WNBA doesn’t make money. You may want it to, you may hope it does. I hope it does… but it doesn’t… The WNBA works because the NBA wants it to work. That is it. That is not anger, those are facts.
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
One Person Dead Following Plane Crash in Tippecanoe County
Pro-Palestine "Economic Blockade" Still On After Iran's Attack on Israel
Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville