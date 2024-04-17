Search Resuming Today For Two Missing Kayakers In White River Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A search will resume today for two missing kayakers who were seen having capsized on the White River late Tuesday evening.

It was around 8:30 p.m. when the call came to police and firefighters. The caller said they saw two people in kayaks capsize and go over a low-head dam near 16th Street. Not long after the search began first responders found two empty kayaks along the river bank near some railroad tracks.

Those kayaks were turned over to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The people who called 911 stayed at the scene to help searchers and investigators however needed. IFD’s search and rescue experts, along with divers from Fishers, and many other departments searched the White River and surrounding areas for a few hours

The search was suspended at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday due to darkness.

Indianapolis Firefighters are using this as a lesson for people who are looking to get out on the water soon.

“Always have that person floatation device with you and on you, and know the river. Know the route and let people know where you are going so you can stay safe,” said IFD Special Operations Division Chief Kevin Jones.

“Also, low-head dams are extremely dangerous. We’ve had numerous incidents throughout the years of people in the water and going across low-head dams,” added.

It’s not clear at what point the search will resume, but so far neither of the kayakers have been found.