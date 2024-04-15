Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 53-year-old woman is facing neglect charges for her role in the death of her 5-year-old granddaughter on April 9, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday.

Indianapolis police say 5-year-old Kinsleigh Welty was found unresponsive inside her home on the city’s southwest side Tuesday evening. She was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children, where medical staff pronounced her dead.

After Welty’s death, officers took her mother, 29-year-old Toni McClure, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ryan Smith, into custody on Wednesday.

McClure was facing charges of murder and child neglect resulting in death. Smith was also arrested for child neglect resulting in death.

On Sunday, IMPD announced in a post on Facebook that Welty’s grandmother, 53-year-old Tammy Halsey, was taken into custody for her connection to Welty’s death.

Online jail records say Halsey was being held at the Marion County jail without bond and was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey in a statement made Wednesday said, “My heart breaks knowing what Kinsleigh went through in her short life and how she left this world. The circumstances of Kinsleigh’s death are horrific and beyond comprehension. No human being, let alone a child should be treated like she was. These alleged suspects, if convicted, should never step foot outside of a prison.”

Halsey was due in court for a hearing on Tuesday. Initial hearings for McClure and Smith were set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says they’re asking for life without parole for McClure.