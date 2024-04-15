Caitlin Clark Appears on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK–Future WNBA player Caitlin Clark made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and she had some fun with comedian Michael Che.

Che co-hosts the “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost. Clark, who is the NCAA Division I all-time leading basketball scorer and was a two-time national player of the year, joined the “Weekend Update” to respond to a few jokes that Che told about women’s basketball.

“Iowa’s Final Four game against UCONN was the most watched women’s college basketball game ever with 14.2 million viewers beating the previous record by 14.2 million viewers,” said Che.

Che also made a joke about sports bars.

“A number of sports bars around the country are promising to only show women’s basketball games during March Madness. The bars are collectively known as the empty ones,” said Che.

Clark said she wrote some of her own jokes and had Che read them.

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft. A reminder that the Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University,” said Che.

“That was a good one,” said Clark.

“Netflix’s top new show is ‘Ripley’ featuring an eerie, unsettling performance by actor Andrew Scott. Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special ‘Shame the Devil’,” said Che while reading another joke Clark wrote.

Che did congratulate Clark on her career and gave her the opportunity to speak.

“This is just one step for the WNBA. Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women who kicked down the door so I could walk inside,” said Clark.

Clark autographed an apron and gave it to Che. He said he would give it to his girlfriend.

“You don’t have a girlfriend Michael,” said Clark.

Clark is supposed to be the #1 pick taken by the Indiana Fever in Monday night’s WNBA Draft.