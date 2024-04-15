Carrier Using Loss OF His Son As Motivation To Run For Congress

RICHMOND, Ind. — Another candidate hoping to succeed Rep. Greg Pence in Congress is making the case of why Republicans should choose him in the fast-approaching GOP primary.

Jamison Carrier, a businessman and entrepreneur from Richmond, is challenging several other GOP candidates for the nomination to run for Indiana’s 6th District Congressional seat. That seat encompasses most of south and eastern Indiana including some parts of Indianapolis.

Carrier said one of his biggest priorities is securing the southern border. He told All Indiana Politics that a big reason behind this is his “personal experience.”

“We’ve been personally impacted by the border,” Carrier said. “My wife and I lost our son, Joey, in April of 2022 to fentanyl poisoning. This is an attack from the Chinese that is coming across our border and is now the primary cause of death among people 18 to 45.”

He also advocated for cuts in spending.

“We’re spending like it’s monopoly money,” he said. “It’s just not sustainable.”

Carrier describes himself as pro-life, but he was non-committal on if he would support a nationwide abortion ban.

“I believe that Roe v. Wade sent that decision back to the state,” Carrier said. “However, I am always going to be for life and I am going to be for anything that will encourage life.”

Carrier is facing other challengers in the GOP primary in the Sixth like Jefferson Shreve, who ran for Indianapolis mayor and lost to Joe Hogsett, State Sen. Jeff Raatz, and State Rep Mike Speedy to name a few.

Early voting has already begun in most counties. Election day is less than a month away.