Traffic Stop on I-70 Nabs Ohio Murder Suspect

Published on April 13, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding near Knightstown Saturday morning and discovered the driver was wanted out of Ohio for murder.

Robert Shields III., 18, of Toledo, Ohio…was wanted on an active warrant out of Ohio stemming from an incident that took place on March 17, of this year in which Shields is alleged to have shot a victim in the head after an altercation back in Toledo.

Shields was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he will await extradition back to Ohio.

 

