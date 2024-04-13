Listen Live
Attacker Kills Six at Australian Mall Before Being Shot by Police

Published on April 13, 2024

SYDNEY, Australia — Police say at least six people were killed, and more injured, when a man stabbed them at a busy shopping mall in Australia Saturday. The believed stabber was later shot and killed.

The stabbing happened at a high-end mall in Bondi Junction, a suburb known for offering sports and entertainment opportunities for family members of all ages. Five women and one man were killed.

Officers believe about nine people were stabbed, including a 9-month-old baby. Eyewitnesses told reporters that they saw the attacker injure a mother and her baby.

Assistant Commissioner for the New South Wales Police, Anthony Cooke, says a female officer found the man. Cooke says the man faced her and raised his knife, so she shot him, ultimately killing him.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the incident, which some have described as a “rampage.” But, the 40-year-old man believed to be responsible was known to police.

Acts of mass violence are extremely rare in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese called it “horrific.”

He also Tweeted, “Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders.”

 

