Listen Live
Local

An Uber Eats Customer says the Delivery Driver Ran Into His Garage

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Uber logo is seen at its headquarters in San Francisco, California on October 15, 2019. The ridesharing company has laid off 350 employees on Monday, October 14, in an effort to cut cost. Shares of Uber climbed 3.2% following the announcement. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A man from Plainfield who ordered his dinner through Uber Eats says the driver may have cost him thousands of dollars.

Brock Hardisty tells WISH-TV his food was delivered, but at some point, the driver slammed into his garage door and took off.

“I look out the front window here and I can see the Chevy sedan that Uber had told me was coming. It’s sitting in the driveway, but I’m still trying to figure out what this noise was,” Hardisty said while speaking with WISH-TV.

Hardisty says he took some pictures of the damage and reached out to Uber.

“We’ll send this to our insurance department and they’ll get back with you,” said Hardisty. “Well, about an hour after that I got an email from them and they basically said, ‘Hey, we’re sorry this happened, but we’re not going to do anything.’

Uber told WISH-TV they remain in touch with Hardisty and have removed the delivery person’s access to the platform while they try to figure out what happened. Hardisty says the garage repairs would cost over $2,000.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Meijer Grocery Store Noblesville
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State
Kurt Darling

Matthew Graves Ready For Tall Task Of Sustaining Indiana State’s Success

Palestine Protest
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close