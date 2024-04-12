Listen Live
Gun Grabber David Hogg gets torched by a Chinese immigrant warning against gun control

People like David Hogg play in the pretend, and this woman plays in reality. Why would anyone deny her "lived experience"

Published on April 12, 2024

Chinese Immigrant Lily Tang Williams asked the following question to media darling David Hogg during a recent open mic session:

“Under Mao, you know, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold communism to them. And 20 million people died, murdered during his ‘Cultural revolution,’” Williams said. “So my question to you, David, is that can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the U.S. in D.C. will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?” ~ Chinese immigrant takes down gun control activist (americanmilitarynews.com)

Tony Katz:

It’s as beautiful as it gets. The simplicity of the government. The basic facts of the evils of communism. Anybody who supports socialism and communism, these are the numbers… 20 million people died in the cultural revolution, and they want to tell you that communism is good… No communism can exist without death and destruction, they go hand in hand… If you can’t guarantee me that my government will never be tyrannical then the debate on gun control is over.

