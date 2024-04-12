Gun Grabber David Hogg gets torched by a Chinese immigrant warning against gun control

Chinese Immigrant Lily Tang Williams asked the following question to media darling David Hogg during a recent open mic session:

“Under Mao, you know, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold communism to them. And 20 million people died, murdered during his ‘Cultural revolution,’” Williams said. “So my question to you, David, is that can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the U.S. in D.C. will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?” ~ Chinese immigrant takes down gun control activist (americanmilitarynews.com)

Tony Katz:

It’s as beautiful as it gets. The simplicity of the government. The basic facts of the evils of communism. Anybody who supports socialism and communism, these are the numbers… 20 million people died in the cultural revolution, and they want to tell you that communism is good… No communism can exist without death and destruction, they go hand in hand… If you can’t guarantee me that my government will never be tyrannical then the debate on gun control is over.

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

Catch the Rundown from today’s show here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM