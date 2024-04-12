Listen Live
Entertainment

McDonald’s Debuts “Scented Billboards”

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ba da da da daaaa, I’m lovin’ (the smell of) it! McDonald’s is testing out a new kind of advertising.

A few things come to mind when you think of McDonald’s including the golden arches, Ronald McDonald, and of course their french fries. They are now using the familiar scent of their delicious side as a way to encourage passers-by to stop in.

McDonald’s Netherlands has placed a series of yellow and red billboards around two cities to see if their scent alone will attract customers to the nearest location.

The billboards are a solid color, either red or yellow, with no logo or other text. As someone walks by, they are greeted with the distinct aroma of french fries. The McDonald’s Netherlands said in their press release that, “it’s the first billboard where the smell becomes the ad.”

How does it work? Fresh french fries are set into a compartment that slides inside the billboard. The billboard then uses ventilators to pump out that fresh salty goodness. Each advertisement is placed conveniently within 200 meters of a McDonald’s juuuuuuustttt in case a customer gives into their sudden craving.

Since there are no plans as of yet to bring these scented billboards to the United States, we will have to settle with the lingering McDonald’s scent in our cars from the last visit.

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Weird/Viral News Sentiment - Amused

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

US-TRIAL-OJ SIMPSON
24/7 News Source

OJ Simpson Dead At 76

US-LIFESTYLE-WEAPONS-LAW
Producer Karl

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

The outside of a Meijer grocery store.
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close