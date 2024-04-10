Scrabble makes ‘Inclusive’ and ‘less competitive’ version to appeal to Gen Z

“The makers of Scrabble found that younger people, Gen Z people, don’t quite like the competitive nature of Scrabble,” Gyles Brandreth, who co-hosts the language podcast Something Rhymes With Purple, told BBC Radio 4 Today. “They want a game where you can simply enjoy language, words, being together and having fun creating words.” ~ NY Post

Tony Katz:

How does one blame Scrabble? Let us blame ourselves for a raising a generation that isn’t strong enough to play Scrabble, that isn’t strong enough to play, that isn’t strong enough to compete… This isn’t even about Scrabble, this is about us. We’ve failed, we might want to fix that right away.

