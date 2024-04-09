Raju Chinthala shares why he should get your vote

Why is Raju Chinthala running for Congress?
Chinthala:
I want to give back to this country. The country has given me so much in the last 30 years… I’m committed to defending constitutional rights, protecting the American dream, supporting small businesses, advocating for veterans… and reforming our immigration system. And overall, I’m the only candidate saying loud and clear, “stop stealing from next generations.”
Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.
Catch the Rundown from today’s show here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool
-
IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis
-
The History of April Fools' Day
-
Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis
-
Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust