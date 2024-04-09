Listen Live
Raju Chinthala shares why he should get your vote

Chinthala joins Tony Katz to talk about his run for Indiana's 5th in Congress

Published on April 9, 2024

Why is Raju Chinthala running for Congress?

Chinthala:

I want to give back to this country. The country has given me so much in the last 30 years… I’m committed to defending constitutional rights, protecting the American dream, supporting small businesses, advocating for veterans… and reforming our immigration system. And overall, I’m the only candidate saying loud and clear, “stop stealing from next generations.”

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

