IMPD Confirm Indy Woman’s Passing, Foul Play Not Suspected

Published on April 8, 2024

IMPD Paff Post

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD via X

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman missing since last week was found over the weekend, police confirm.

Aaliyah Paff, 20, was confirmed dead Monday, says Indianapolis Metro Police. Paff was originally reported missing last Thursday from Beechcrest Drive on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says foul play is not a factor for now. Cause and manner of death have not been determined, as per the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

If you know anything about Paff’s disappearance and eventual location, contact IMPD.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

