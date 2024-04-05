Earthquake Hits New York City And Parts Of the Northeast

NEW YORK — An earthquake shook parts of New York, New Jersey, and other areas in the Northeast. The US Geological Survey confirms that the 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred with the Lebanon, New Jersey epicenter.
Social media posts started popping up from folks feeling the shake from New York City to Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.
