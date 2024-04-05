Listen Live
Earthquake Hits New York City And Parts Of the Northeast

The US Geological Survey confirms that the 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred with the Lebanon, New Jersey epicenter.

Published on April 5, 2024

Earthquake

Source: USGS map / USGS map

NEW YORK — An earthquake shook parts of New York, New Jersey, and other areas in the Northeast. The US Geological Survey confirms that the 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred with the Lebanon, New Jersey epicenter.

Social media posts started popping up from folks feeling the shake from New York City to Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

