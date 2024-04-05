Kamala Harris’ White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention Will Infringe On Your 2nd Amendment Rights

President Biden regarding the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention:

It will drive and coordinate a government and nationwide effort to reduce gun violence in America.

Guy Relford:

They’re not really talking about reducing gun violence. They’re talking about infringing your 2nd Amendment rights, and my 2nd Amendment Rights. That’s what they’re talking about. They like to put it in words that sound like “violence prevention”, but that’s not what they’re talking about at all.



On Parkland visit, Kamala Harris announces initiatives to stem tide of nationwide gun violence | WLRN



