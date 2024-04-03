Listen Live
Local

Train and Truck Crash in Allen County, No Serious Injuries

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Police say no one was seriously hurt when a train and a pickup truck crashed in Allen County late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Roth Road and Springfield Center Road. In images from the scene, a white pickup truck appears to have front-end damage, and the train appears to be unharmed.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash, but the road was closed for a time Wednesday.

Officers are still investigating.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Producer Karl

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close