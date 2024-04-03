Listen Live
News

Mother Held Without Bond in Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Son

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25, with a tentative trial date set for August.

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anderson in Court

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

SALEM, IND — Dejaune Anderson is currently held without bond for the alleged murder of her 5-year-old son, Cairo Johnson. During her initial court appearance on Tuesday, Anderson claimed she had been under federal surveillance for eight months before being apprehended. Last month, U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson in California after nearly two years on the run.

“I’ve been under NSA surveillance for the past eight months,” Anderson told Washington County Circuit Judge Larry Medlock, “and how can that qualify me as a fugitive on the run when I’ve also had a detail from Space Force that was following my every move?”

On April 16, 2022, Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered in a dense wooded area in Washington County, Indiana, approximately 25 miles northwest of Louisville. He was found inside a suitcase bearing the words “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“I wanna file a motion for self-representation,” she said.

Before she was taken out of the courtroom, the judge ordered a public defender be assigned to represent her.

“If you want to represent yourself, you’re gonna have to learn the rules of evidence and procedure,” he said.

Anderson faces charges of murder, neglect, and obstruction of justice in connection with Cairo Ammar Jordan’s death. A mushroom hunter found the boy’s body in a wooded area of southern Indiana in April 2022.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25, with a tentative trial date set for August.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Producer Karl

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close