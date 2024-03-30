Listen Live
Local

Indy Metro Police Investigating Fatal Friday Night Shooting

Published on March 30, 2024

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a person is dead after getting shot Friday night.

The victim was inside an apartment on East Michigan Street. That person – who has so far been identified only as a woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found her after someone called 9-1-1. They claim that they had to force the door open in order to enter the residence.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

If you know anything about this, please contact the IMPD Homicide Office, or call Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Colten Smith

317-327-3475

Colten.Smith@indy.gov

