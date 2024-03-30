Listen Live
Local

Senator Mike Braun’s Campaign Facing $159,000 in Fines

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Current Senator and Hoosier Governor hopeful Mike Braun is now facing fines, as his Senate campaign has been fined $159,000 by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The FEC believes Braun’s team accepted more than $11 million in campaign loans as he worked to defeat incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly in 2018. They say the details of 29 transactions were not properly reported.

Now, you may be wondering if his team has been accused of breaking the law.

Initially, the FEC suspected illegal activity. But, they later determined that the financial issues were the result of “technical” mistakes by former Treasurer Travis Kabrick.

Given the total amount of loans Braun received, some feel the fine is not enough. Many are also concerned about the senator’s track record, as the FEC previously learned that his campaign may have gotten more than $700,000 in excess funding.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl says, “Braun has made a career out of lying to Hoosiers… If [he] is willing to hide $11 million from the FEC, just imagine what he is willing to hide as governor.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Politics - Conservative/Republican Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Local

Senator Mike Braun’s Campaign Facing $159,000 in Fines

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 56 Years in Prison for Murder

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close