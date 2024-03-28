Breitbart London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane on Port Security After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

A massive cargo ship lost power earlier this week crashing into the Baltimore bridge. The Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed within minutes.

The Dali container vessel, weighing over 200 million pounds and roughly 980 ft long, lost power around 1am Tuesday.

An official of the American pilots Association confirmed that the ship had a total blackout, losing power just minutes before hitting the bridge. The pilot did slow the ship down and attempted to veer away, however, the ship drifted into one of the bridge’s pillars.

The pilot was able to radio ‘mayday’ to local transit authority a couple minutes before the collision. In those few minutes they were able to close the bridge off.

Six construction workers were filling potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two of their bodies were recovered Wednesday in the water. The four victims remain missing and are presumed dead, but the search for their bodies has paused until crews can clear heavy underwater debris.

