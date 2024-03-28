Listen Live
“Explosion” in Fort Wayne Under Investigation

Published on March 28, 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police and firefighters in Fort Wayne are investigating after an “explosion” Thursday afternoon.

First responders say the explosion happened at a facility owned by Brooks Construction on Ardmore Avenue around 2:30 p.m.  There was also a fire, but it was soon extinguished.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.  At this time, though, it is not clear what caused the incident.

