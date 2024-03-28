“Explosion” in Fort Wayne Under Investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police and firefighters in Fort Wayne are investigating after an “explosion” Thursday afternoon.
First responders say the explosion happened at a facility owned by Brooks Construction on Ardmore Avenue around 2:30 p.m. There was also a fire, but it was soon extinguished.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far. At this time, though, it is not clear what caused the incident.
-
Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment
-
Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results
-
Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Far too many celebrities are stupid
-
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship
-
Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting
-
Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis