Listen Live
Local

Man Sentenced for Role in 2023 Castleton Square Mall Shooting

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a year after a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall that left only the shooter injured, a man will be spending three years in prison.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Curtis Wilson has been sentenced to four years total, with one suspended, for his role in a shooting outside the Castleton Square Mall.

Police say he and his friends had issues with another group last February, which led to Wilson taking a gun from his brother’s hip and shots being fired by both groups. He was ultimately shot in the leg; no one else was hurt.

In February of this year, the man was convicted of two felony counts of Criminal Recklessness.  Learn more about that conviction here.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “We are lucky that no one else was injured… I am thankful for the quick action of law enforcement and the businesses and witnesses that aided in this successful prosecution.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Man Sentenced for Role in 2023 Castleton Square Mall Shooting

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 56 Years in Prison for Murder

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close