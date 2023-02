INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot Friday afternoon at Castleton Square Mall.

IMPD says after hearing about the shooting, officers arrived at the scene and used a tourniquet to help the person. That person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police are trying to find a suspect. They think the suspect was at the scene but is no longer there.

If you have any information, call IMPD or Crimestoppers.