Indiana Native Make Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day Roster

Published on March 28, 2024

Arizona Diamondbacks Photo Day

Source: Rob Tringali / Getty

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Tucker Barnhart’s contract Monday March 25th.

Tucker was a resident of Brownsburg, Indiana and played his High School Baseball at Brownsburg High School. He was drafted straight out of High School in 2014 by the Cincinnati Reds.

The transaction confirms that Barnhart will be a part of the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster, which had already been made apparent when his primary competition for the No. 2 catcher role, Jose Herrera, was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

During his time in the big leagues with the Reds, Tigers and Cubs, Barnhart has been valued for his defensive work and ability to handle a pitching staff.

Barnhart who was drafted in 2014 played in the MLB for the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs.

He is also known for winning the Gold Glove Award in 2017 and 2020.

Find Tucker Barnhart’s career stats here.

The Diamondbacks aren’t likely to count on Barnhart to make more than one or two starts per week while top backstop Gabriel Moreno is healthy.

The Diamondbacks will have their opening day today (Thursday) at 7:10PM against the Colorado Rockies.

