Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg

Published on March 27, 2024

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — On March 26th the Greensburg Police Department was monitoring a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot when the vehicle fled causing a crash on East Nightingale Drive.

According to the GPD an officer arrived at the Walmart parking lot and a male driver would flee the scene in a Chevrolet. The driver would go south through the parking lot eventually ramping their vehicle through a grass ditch. At this time the police officer would lose sight of the Chevrolet.

Moments later as the officer drove onto East Nightingale Drive he would see the Chevrolet again, involved in a two-vehicle crash with a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the fleeing Chevrolet would be identified as Chane Rager of Nebraska and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma identified as John Brooks of Greensburg. Both would be transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

Greensburg Police confirmed that the Chevrolet involved in the accident was stolen in Nebraska. Rager also had active warrants for theft in his home state.

Indiana State Police are handling the reconstruction of the accident while Greensburg Police continue with the criminal case.

