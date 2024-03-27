Salem Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges in Multiple Counties

SALEM, Ind. — The Indiana State Police say that on Tuesday they arrested James Crawford, 32, of Salem on child molesting charges in two different counties.

ISP began investigating in February after a Washington County school system resource officer alerted them that a child in the school had possibly been molested.

ISP conducted a sexual assault forensic examination at a local hospital as well as a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center. The investigation led officers to believe that Crawford had illegal contact with a child in both Washington and Clark County over several months.

Crawford was served both his warrants on Tuesday. He is already incarcerated in the Washington County Jail on possession of methamphetamine charges from February.

Now added to that are charges in two counties:

Washington County:

Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony, two counts.

Child Molesting – Level 4 Felony, one count.

Tattooing a Minor – Class A Misdemeanor, one count.

Clark County:

Child Seduction – Level 4 Felony, one count.

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony, one count.

Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony, one count.