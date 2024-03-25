Listen Live
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Abusing Children

Published on March 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS –A man will spend 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child sex abuse material.

Dustin Rose, 33, of Indianapolis, abused several children over four years. According to court documents, Rose engaged in sexually explicit conduct with three children and took photographs of the conduct.

Prosecutors say Rose took photos of a girl under the age of 16. Rose also took a photograph of himself grabbing the clothed breast of the girl, who was a relative of a woman Rose had been dating.

Police say over two years, Rose repeatedly fondled the breasts of another girl while she was asleep in her bedroom. This child was under 12 and was a relative of a woman Rose was dating.

In August of 2022, Rose’s relationship with that woman ended, and he moved out of the house. After Rose moved out, the woman found a microSD card that belonged to Rose. The woman viewed the contents of the microSD card and found multiple sexually explicit images.

On October 19, 2022, IMPD officers arrested Rose. When Rose was taken into custody, police seized a cell phone that he was holding in his hand. Investigators found multiple sexually explicit images depicting a young girl three to four years old, including an image of Rose touching the child’s exposed pubic area.

Police said Rose’s cell phone showed that he had a Dropbox account containing multiple images and videos of unknown children, including pre-pubescent children, being raped and sexually abused. In total, Rose possessed more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material.

