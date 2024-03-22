Listen Live
Man Gets 95 Years for Murder, Attempted Murder

Published on March 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing nearly a century in prison for shooting and killing one woman, and trying to kill another, more than three years ago.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Marcus Minor has been sentenced to 95 years for Murder and Attempted Murder. Police believe Minor shot two women on North Pasadena Street in January of 2021.

The surviving victim explained that Minor and Melissa Smith had been involved in an argument when she had arrived at the home with her young child, and this argument led to the shooting. The child was not hurt, but Smith was killed.

Minor had previously been charged for the Murder of Austin Smith, but he was found Not Guilty.

Following this sentencing, Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “Two people lost their lives and another woman was seriously injured as a result of the defendant’s actions, and now he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

