Governor Holcomb Declares Disaster After Tornadoes Hit Indiana

Affected Hoosiers should call 866-211-9966 to report damage and seek referrals for essential services.

Published on March 22, 2024

Tornadoes Rip Through Midwest, Leaving Damage And Deaths In Ohio And Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb has declared a disaster for areas hit by tornadoes in Delaware, Randolph, and Jefferson counties. This decision follows the severe damage caused by three tornadoes that tore through various communities on March 14th.

In response to this devastation, Governor Holcomb expressed his commitment to aiding those affected, stating, “I’ve taken action to ensure the victims of Mother Nature’s wrath can rebuild their roots here in Indiana.” He assured impacted individuals that the state stands ready to provide assistance as needed.”

The storms resulted in 38 people sustaining injuries, 62 buildings being destroyed, 72 buildings suffering significant damage, and approximately 10,000 homes experiencing power outages.

