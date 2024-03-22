Meltdown Madness: Elite 8 Recap

The (Meltdown) madness is getting heated!

Each weekday Hammer and Nigel have presented two audio clips of famous meltdowns. The clips range from coaches going off-the-rails, celebrities’ egos imploding, and politicians losing their minds. We then had YOU vote on X which meltdown was the worst.

There’s been angry phone calls, tantrums on movie sets, eruptions in front of the press, and lecturing peers. Your votes have led to this moment.

This week the elite 8 have been competing to get to that final four spot. Here’s what you’ve missed:

Game 1 : #14 R. Kelly vs #6 Mike Gundy

R. Kelly had a strong run with his emotional meltdown with Gayle King in 2019; however, Mike Gundy‘s infamous “I’m a man! I’m 40!” took the win.

Game 2: #10 Tommy Lasorda vs #2 Bill O’Reilly

This was an upset we didn’t see coming! Fan favorite Bill O’Reilly’s “We’ll do it live!” was outnumbered by Tommy Lasorda. Lasorda was famously wound up after allegations that he ordered his Dodgers pitcher to intentionally throw at Padres player Kurt Bevacqua.

Game 3: #5 Casey Kasem vs #13 Chris Berman

An irritated Chris Berman of ESPN’s on-set lecture made for a close game with another well-known broadcaster, Casey Kasem. However, Kasem brought home the victory for his annoyance with a producer.

Game 4: #9 Jim Mora vs #1 Bob Knight

Jim Mora’s “playoffs” line will go down in history as a cultural phenomenon, but even he didn’t stand a chance against Coach Bobby Knight‘s infamous Lockeroom “pep” talk.

There you have it, ladies and gents’, your Meltdown Madness final four: Gundy, Lasorda, Kasem, and Knight will face-off next week. One will be claimed as the ULTIMATE MELTDOWN.

Monday Hammer and Nigel will begin the first game of the final four. Don’t miss it! Monday, 3/25 around 4:35pm.