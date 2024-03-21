Listen Live
Hunter Biden’s Former Businness Partner Accuses Biden’s of Lying

Published on March 21, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Witness Tony Bobulinski testifies

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski told lawmakers Wednesday that he believes Joe Biden is lying about his involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Bobulinski told impeachment investigators about a meeting he had with the president and his son at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in 2017.

“The sole reason Hunter wanted me to meet his father was because I was the CEO of Sinohawk,’ he said, referring to the China-affiliated venture Hunter would later be a part of.

“If Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings, why would he take 45 minutes out of his night to sit with me for 45 minutes to an hour to discuss my background, the business we’re doing with the Chinese and his family’s background?”

Hunter Biden claimed his father never interacted with his business partners and repeatedly denied his father’s involvement in those dealings. However, Hunter Biden confirmed Joe Biden met Bobulinski and multiple foreign business partners. and spoke to business associates on speakerphone.

Bobulinski also accused Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, of lying under oath about the details of his involvement with the business dealings.

Testifying last month, James Biden repeatedly denied meeting Bobulinski, contradicting the testimony given by Bobulinski and Hunter Biden.

 

 

