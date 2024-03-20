Listen Live
Additional Resources for Severe Storm & Tornado Victims

Published on March 20, 2024

Tornado damage in Winchester

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — If you were affected by the severe storms and tornados that hit Winchester and Randolph County, the state has more resources that you can tap into.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that three locations in the area affected by the storms will be staffed with government workers who can help you apply for the state resources that you need. The Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Family and Social Services Administration will be available.

You can check out one of these locations:

  • The Winchester BMV branch

    309 W. South Street

    Winchester, IN 47394

    Reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations and license plates.

  • Randolph County Division of Family Resources

    221 N. Main St.

    Winchester, IN 47394

    Replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards and health coverage application assistance.

  • Randolph County Building

    325 S. Oak Street

    Winchester, IN 47394

    -Homeland Security: Recovery resources and information

    -The Randolph County Health Department: Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates) and immunization services.

    -The State Department of Health: Will be providing the Tetanus vaccines on site.

    -Mental health support professionals will be at this location.

Per Wednesday’s press release: “The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Winchester Branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Randolph County Family and Social Services Administration office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Randolph County Building will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. These offices will be open for resources Thursday, March 21, Friday, March 22 and will re-open Monday, March 25 through Wednesday March 27.”

If you need more help, you can call 866-211-9966 for referrals to necessary services and to report damage. You can also call 988 to be connected to mental health resources.

Tornado damage in Winchester
