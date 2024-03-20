Murder Charges Filed Against Man Who Shot His Brother on Indy’s East Side

Murder charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man connected with a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side late Friday.

That shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Ireland Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Post Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim identified as 31-year-old Mark Miles Jr., was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutors filed a formal murder charge Wednesday against Miles’s brother, 18-year-old Terry Davis Jr.

Davis was caught by police a couple hours after the shooting, hiding in the bed of a truck about a mile away from the crime scene.