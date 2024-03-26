Listen Live
NY Times: It Turns Out the ‘Deep State’ Is Actually Kind of Awesome

Published on March 26, 2024

Opinion | It Turns Out the ‘Deep State’ Is Actually Kind of Awesome – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

The NY Times recently ran an Opinion piece on how awesome the “Deep State” is.

Ethan Hatcher:

This is why trust in mainstream journalism is at an all-time low. Because they said with a straight face that the unelected bureaucrats of the federal government are what makes America great? Far from it.

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

Pt 1

Pt 2

